Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A District 7=
Championship=
Deer Park 71, Freeman 62
Third Place=
Newport 46, Medical Lake 34
1B District 7=
Consolation=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 76, Wellpinit 53
Cusick 51, Valley Christian 39
2A CWAC=
Third Place=
Prosser 67, East Valley (Yakima) 55
2A District 3=
Consolation=
Franklin Pierce 63, Fife 52
Port Angeles 73, Olympic 55
Renton 69, Foster 62
2A District 7=
First Place=
Clarkston 46, West Valley (Spokane) 37
2B District 4=
Consolation=
Onalaska 85, Adna 45
Wahkiakum 58, Ocosta 47
Semifinal=
Toutle Lake 50, Willapa Valley 40
3A District 1=
Consolation=
Marysville-Getchell 77, Arlington 70
Squalicum 69, Meadowdale 55, OT
Semifinal=
Shorecrest 68, Stanwood 58
3A District 3=
Consolation=
Central Kitsap 57, Prairie 52
Timberline 55, Peninsula 50
4A WC/SW=
Consolation=
Federal Way 70, Skyview 65
Semifinal=
Battle Ground 63, Kentwood 59
Union 83, Sumner 65
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A District 4=
Championship=
Elma 66, La Center 40
Consolation=
Montesano 43, King’s Way Christian School 29
1A District 7=
Third Place=
Medical Lake 43, Colville 41
2A CWAC=
Third Place=
Prosser 63, Toppenish 33
2A District 1-2=
Loser Out=
Anacortes 54, Sammamish 50
Liberty 43, Archbishop Murphy 37
2A District 4=
Loser Out=
Tumwater 61, Hockinson 38
Washougal 55, R.A. Long 37
2B Tri-District 1-3=
Championship=
La Conner 86, Orcas Island 23
3A District 3=
Semifinal=
Hudson’s Bay 46, Prairie 45
Lincoln 55, Bethel 52
