Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal civil rights investigation will be launched into the 2017 wrongful arrest of an African American man who says he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the decision Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice comes comes a week after three members of Congress urged a federal probe into wrongdoing by West Linn, Oregon, police in building a questionable theft case against Michael Fesser. The case led West Linn last week to settle a federal discrimination and wrongful arrest lawsuit by Fesser for $600,000.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, announced Wednesday he will run as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives currently held by a Republican. With just under three weeks before the deadline for candidates to file for office, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf announced his candidacy the for House district encompassing Bend, one of Oregon’s fastest-growing cities and where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans. The seat is currently held by Cheri Helt, a restaurateur from Bend. Kropf said that if elected, he would fight for education funding, affordable housing and against global warming.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County medical examiner has identified a person who police say broke into a house and was fatally shot by the resident Thursday as a 19-year-old Vancouver man. The medical examiner’s office says Franson Take was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. The Columbian reports police investigation indicates the man kicked open a rear door of the residence and was inside the home when the resident confronted him. The resident told police that Take charged at him. Police say Take fled out the door after being shot and collapsed. Take was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information has not been released, including whether Take was armed.

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old woman shot and wounded her 75-year-old husband and then fatally shot herself north of Florence. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, state and Florence police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday at a home and found the woman dead. The sheriff’s office says the woman’s husband also was found in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says an investigation indicates the woman shot both of them for unknown reasons. The Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a suicide. Their names have not been released.