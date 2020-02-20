Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state lawmakers have introduced bills, at The Boeing Co.’s request, to suspend the aerospace giant’s preferential business and occupation tax rate unless the U.S. and European Union reach an agreement on their long-running international trade dispute that would allow the lower tax rate. Under the legislation, starting on April 1, the company will no longer receive the 40% tax break that the Legislature adopted for the aerospace industry. Last year, the World Trade Organization body ruled Boeing received an illegal U.S. tax break from Washington state that damaged sales by European archrival Airbus. But the ruling was limited and the decision found no grounds upon which the European bloc could seek damages, except for the Washington state tax program.

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in connection with a gang-related gunfight in downtown Seattle last month. The Seattle Times reports one woman was killed and six other people were shot but survived. Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver remain for now on a no-bail hold in King County Jail. Charging documents say the shooting started with a chance encounter between Jamel Jackson, Tolbert and Tolliver outside a McDonald’s restaurant. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged Motel 6 employees in Phoenix shared private information of guests with immigration authorities. The suit says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited some of the guests at their motel rooms a day after they showed passports, driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the Mexican government to Motel 6 employees. Some were later arrested. Motel 6 has denied wrongdoing. Motel 6 also settled a similar lawsuit in 2019 in Washington state for $12 million.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers received good news with the state’s latest revenue forecast showing they have significantly more money to work with as they prepare to unveil their supplemental state budget proposals. The numbers released at a meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed state revenues look to increase by about $606 million more than expected through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021, with total revenues topping out at about $52.3 billion. The state is projected to have about $4.1 billion in total reserves in that time frame. House Democrats have said their supplemental budget proposal will be released early next week, and Democrats in the Senate will follow with their own proposal.