Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says tight end end Greg Olsen has agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team. Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards receiving and 59 touchdowns during his 14-year NFL career.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Justus Sheffield and righty Justin Dunn are two pitchers the Seattle Mariners will be counting on in their starting rotation in the future. Both got a taste of the big leagues last season when they made their Mariners debuts. They figure to be a major part of Seattle’s rebuilding process this season as it enters its second year. Sheffield is in his second spring training with the Mariners. He says he learned last season that he has to get past bad outings and move forward.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Paris Austin scored 19 points and Andre Kelly added 16 to lead California to a 66-57 victory over Washington State. Matt Bradley scored 11 points for California, which snapped a four-game losing streak with its first Pac-12 road victory of the season. Tony Miller led the way for the Cougars with 18 points.