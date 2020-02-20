AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 20.

Thursday, Feb. 20 9:00 AM ‘Conservation in the West Poll’ released – ‘Conservation in the West Poll’ released by the Colorado College State of the Rockies Project, providing analysis of voter attitudes in eight Mountain West states (Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming) on issues including the impacts of climate change and energy development on public lands and outdoor lifestyles. Speakers on media briefing call include Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Democratic Sen. Tom Udall, Colorado College State of the Rockies Project Director Corina McKendry, Hispanic Access Foundation President and CEO Maite Arce, New Bridge Strategy Principal Lori Weigel, and Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates Principal and President Dave Metz

Thursday, Feb. 20 11:45 AM Bicameral GOP discuss USMCA Trade Agreement – Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and James Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, alongside Idaho Governor Brad Little, Idaho State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Idaho Commerce Department Director Tom Kealey, Idaho Dairymen’s Association CEO Rick Naerebout, Idaho Grain Producers Association President Jamie Kress, Idaho Potato Commission CEO Frank Muir, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation State Vice President Richard Durrant, and J.R. Simplot Company Government Relations’ Ken Dey

Location: Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID

Thursday, Feb. 20 11:45 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a joint press event with members of Idaho’s Congressional Delegation commemorating the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Ceremonial Office, State Capitol, Boise (11:45 AM MST); and hosts a press event regarding Idaho’s original Constitution, Ceremonial Office (1:00 PM MST)

Location: Boise, ID

Friday, Feb. 21 4:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends the City Club of Idaho Falls INL Agreement Celebration Event

Location: Bennion Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

