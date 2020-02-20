Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-WRONGFUL ARREST

DOJ to investigate wrongful arrest of black man in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal civil rights investigation will be launched into the 2017 wrongful arrest of an African American man who says he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the decision Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice comes comes a week after three members of Congress urged a federal probe into wrongdoing by West Linn, Oregon, police in building a questionable theft case against Michael Fesser. The case led West Linn last week to settle a federal discrimination and wrongful arrest lawsuit by Fesser for $600,000.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE RACE

Democrat vies for Bend, Oregon, Statehouse seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, announced Wednesday he will run as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives currently held by a Republican. With just under three weeks before the deadline for candidates to file for office, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf announced his candidacy the for House district encompassing Bend, one of Oregon’s fastest-growing cities and where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans. The seat is currently held by Cheri Helt, a restaurateur from Bend. Kropf said that if elected, he would fight for education funding, affordable housing and against global warming.

HOMEOWNER SHOOTS MAN

Man described as burglar fatally shot by homeowner ID’d

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County medical examiner has identified a person who police say broke into a house and was fatally shot by the resident Thursday as a 19-year-old Vancouver man. The medical examiner’s office says Franson Take was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. The Columbian reports police investigation indicates the man kicked open a rear door of the residence and was inside the home when the resident confronted him. The resident told police that Take charged at him. Police say Take fled out the door after being shot and collapsed. Take was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information has not been released, including whether Take was armed.

WOMAN SHOOTS HUSBAND

Sheriff: Woman shoots husband, self near Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old woman shot and wounded her 75-year-old husband and then fatally shot herself north of Florence. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, state and Florence police responded to a report of a shooting at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday at a home and found the woman dead. The sheriff’s office says the woman’s husband also was found in the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says an investigation indicates the woman shot both of them for unknown reasons. The Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a suicide. Their names have not been released.

OFFICER KILLS MAN-TRIAL

Wrongful-death civil trial over police killing of man begins

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The father and therapist of a man killed by a Eugene police officer took the stand in a federal wrongful-death case, opening a trial that questions whether that officer was justified in shooting the PTSD-afflicted veteran in his doorway. The Register-Guard reports Will Stutesman fatally shot Brian Babb from the turret of an armored vehicle in March 2015. Stutesman has said Babbs aimed a rifle at him. The Lane County District Attorney ruled Stutesman acted in self defense and was not criminally liable, but the Babb family is seeking damages because they believe the scene was altered to make Babb appear dangerous. A attorney for Stutesman says Stutesman was justified in using force when the weapon was pointed at him.

SHERIFF SERGEANTS-MISCONDUCT

Sheriff’s sergeants on leave amid misconduct investigation

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two supervisors with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office are on paid leave while the agency conducts official misconduct investigations. The Bulletin reports Kevin Dizney was placed on leave Tuesday. The sheriff’s office didn’t say when Richard “Deke” DeMars was placed on leave. Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey says the agency is looking into alleged policy violations. Bulletin archives show in 2007 DeMars was recognized as the state’s best deputy by the Association of Oregon Sheriffs.

SEATTLE-TENT CITIES

Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny houses

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to allow the creation of up to 40 tent cities, tiny house villages, or parking lots where people living in their cars can camp — a sharp increase from the number the city currently allows. The Seattle Times reports the ordinance approved Tuesday reflects a dramatic shift in Seattle’s attitude toward these temporary places for homeless people to live while waiting to get into housing: It allows encampments to exist indefinitely with renewal of a permit once a year and allows them in residential zones. The first city-permitted tent cities opened in 2015.

OFFICER LAWYER APPLICATION REJECTED

Oregon cop used badge to get sex; now he wants to be lawyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Bar has rejected the application of a former Springfield police officer to become a lawyer after its investigators found that he had used his police position to exploit vulnerable women for sex and lied about it. The Board of Bar Examiners determined that Neil Halttunen had not shown that he “is currently of good character” and denied him admission to the bar. A hearings panel later upheld the board’s decision. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Halttunen of Salem has appealed the decision to the Oregon Supreme Court, which will hear arguments on the case in May.