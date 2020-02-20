Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boeing asks lawmakers to suspend preferential tax rate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state lawmakers have introduced bills, at The Boeing Co.’s request, to suspend the aerospace giant’s preferential business and occupation tax rate unless the U.S. and European Union reach an agreement on their long-running international trade dispute that would allow the lower tax rate. Under the legislation, starting on April 1, the company will no longer receive the 40% tax break that the Legislature adopted for the aerospace industry. Last year, the World Trade Organization body ruled Boeing received an illegal U.S. tax break from Washington state that damaged sales by European archrival Airbus. But the ruling was limited and the decision found no grounds upon which the European bloc could seek damages, except for the Washington state tax program.

Men accused of murder in Seattle shooting plead not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges including murder in connection with a gang-related gunfight in downtown Seattle last month. The Seattle Times reports one woman was killed and six other people were shot but survived. Marquise Tolbert and William Tolliver remain for now on a no-bail hold in King County Jail. Charging documents say the shooting started with a chance encounter between Jamel Jackson, Tolbert and Tolliver outside a McDonald’s restaurant. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Settlement approved in discrimination suit against Motel 6

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit that alleged Motel 6 employees in Phoenix shared private information of guests with immigration authorities. The suit says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited some of the guests at their motel rooms a day after they showed passports, driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the Mexican government to Motel 6 employees. Some were later arrested. Motel 6 has denied wrongdoing. Motel 6 also settled a similar lawsuit in 2019 in Washington state for $12 million.

Revenue forecast brings good news for Washington lawmakers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers received good news with the state’s latest revenue forecast showing they have significantly more money to work with as they prepare to unveil their supplemental state budget proposals. The numbers released at a meeting of the Economic and Revenue Forecast Council showed state revenues look to increase by about $606 million more than expected through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021, with total revenues topping out at about $52.3 billion. The state is projected to have about $4.1 billion in total reserves in that time frame. House Democrats have said their supplemental budget proposal will be released early next week, and Democrats in the Senate will follow with their own proposal.

Group requests judge order to relocate Navy practice flights

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — An advocacy group in Washington state has asked a federal judge to require the Navy to reduce the number of Growler aircraft flights at a military airport until a lawsuit is settled over the number of practice flights. The Skagit Valley Herald reports that Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve member Paula Spina filed a motion for a preliminary injunction order Thursday that would move operations away from the town of Coupeville. The request comes after the Navy has added 36 aircraft and shifted most of its operations near the town.

Man described as burglar fatally shot by homeowner ID’d

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The Clark County medical examiner has identified a person who police say broke into a house and was fatally shot by the resident Thursday as a 19-year-old Vancouver man. The medical examiner’s office says Franson Take was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. The Columbian reports police investigation indicates the man kicked open a rear door of the residence and was inside the home when the resident confronted him. The resident told police that Take charged at him. Police say Take fled out the door after being shot and collapsed. Take was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information has not been released, including whether Take was armed.

Injured transient orca appears healthy near Washington state

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state researchers have confirmed an orca that injured its tail when its transient pod swam through Kitsap now appears healthy. The Kitsap Sun reported Tuesday that researchers from the Center of Whale Research confirmed they saw the killer whale named Jack swimming with his family north of the San Juan Islands without any noticeable signs of injury. Researchers say when they observed the pod by boat last year the whale was injured, swimming slowly, not diving and falling about a mile behind the rest of the whales in the group. Researchers say there was worry if the whale would recover, but he is doing fine.

Seattle City Council OKs more tent cities, tiny houses

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted to allow the creation of up to 40 tent cities, tiny house villages, or parking lots where people living in their cars can camp — a sharp increase from the number the city currently allows. The Seattle Times reports the ordinance approved Tuesday reflects a dramatic shift in Seattle’s attitude toward these temporary places for homeless people to live while waiting to get into housing: It allows encampments to exist indefinitely with renewal of a permit once a year and allows them in residential zones. The first city-permitted tent cities opened in 2015.

Climate protesters block Seattle street

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say about 200 climate change protesters blocked a street late Wednesday morning in downtown Seattle, causing traffic backups. The protest was aimed investment bank JP Morgan Chase & Co. and its investment in fossil fuels. Large banners held by protesters included phrases like “Chase Finances Climate Disaster,” “and “Move Your Money.” Seattle police said the demonstration ended peacefully early Wednesday afternoon.

Trio of prescription cost bills pass off Senate floor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed three bills that aim to reign in the costs of prescription drugs. One measure would cap the monthly out-of-pocket cost of insulin to $100 until Jan. 1, 2023 and requires the Health Care Authority to monitor the price of insulin. Another seeks a longer-term cost containment for insulin by creating a centralized purchasing process for insulin based on the approach used by the state to purchase childhood vaccines. The third measure establishes a prescription drug affordability board that would review prices and price increases to determine whether maximum price caps are needed. The bills now head to the House for consideration.