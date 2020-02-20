AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 20.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 20 3:00 PM Coast Guard public information open house on Mariner Radio Activated Sound Signal

Location: Bandon Conference & Community Center, 1200 11th St SW, Bandon, OR

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: U.S. Coast Guard 13th District PA Detachment Astoria, coastguardpadetachmentastoria@service.govdelivery.com, 1 503 861 6380

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 23 Portland International Auto Show

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandautoshow.com/, https://twitter.com/PDXautoshow, #PortlandAutoShow

Contacts: Joe Rohatynski, Rohatynski/Harlow PR, joe@joepr.com, 1 313 378 6570