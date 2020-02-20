Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 1:45 p.m.

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train went to the jury for deliberation Wednesday. SENT: 340 words.

EXPLOSION OHSA FINE

ALBANY, Ore. — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health on Wednesday fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for an 2019 titanium furnace explosion that injured two employees. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

BKW—T25-OREGON SABALLY: Oregon’s Satou Sabally announces she’s going pro.

IN BRIEF:

—MISSING FOR THREE DECADES: Updated image released of unidentified girl found in barrel. Investigation suggests that she was most likely from Texas, Arizona, California or Oregon.

—CONCORDIA LAW-NEW OWNER: Concordia University in Minnesota to own Boise law school after news that university in Portland will close.

—OREGON PIPELINE: Oregon denies permit for pipeline before federal decision.

—TRANSPORTATION EMPLOYEES-THEFT: 3 state transportation employees investigated for theft.

The AP-Portland, Ore.