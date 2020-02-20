Skip to Content
Published 9:44 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Kelly 60, Caldwell 36

Class 1AD2 District 5-6=

Semifinal=

Mackay 56, Rockland 25

Class 2A District 5=

Consolation=

Malad 72, Soda Springs 51

Semifinal=

West Side 56, Bear Lake 43

Class 2A District 6=

Consolation=

Ririe 66, Salmon 64

Semifinal=

N. Fremont 46, Firth 44

Class 3A District 5=

Semifinal=

Snake River 63, Marsh Valley 57

Class 4A District 4-5=

First Round=

Century 53, Burley 40

Preston 68, Mountain Home 44

Class 4A District 6=

Semifinal=

Blackfoot 48, Bonneville 37

Idaho Falls 48, Hillcrest 47

Class 5A District 5-6=

Consolation=

Thunder Ridge 57, Highland 50

Semifinal=

Rigby 66, Madison 60, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

State First Round=

Genesee 58, Rimrock 45

Grace 46, Liberty Charter 34

Lapwai 63, Riverstone International School 23

Prairie 45, Raft River 35

Class 1AD2=

State First Round=

Carey 42, Mackay 39

Rockland 59, Kendrick 47

Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38

Tri-Valley 46, Lakeside 22

Class 2A=

State First Round=

Cole Valley 47, Bear Lake 40

Declo 40, Ririe 30

Melba 56, Grangeville 43

Soda Springs 49, New Plymouth 30

Class 3A=

State First Round=

Filer 55, Teton 52

Parma 51, Kimberly 38

Snake River 56, Fruitland 44

Timberlake 45, Sugar-Salem 40

Class 4A=

State First Round=

Bonneville 53, Middleton 43

Caldwell 49, Preston 45

Century 36, Blackfoot 34, OT

Sandpoint 40, Burley 39

Class 5A=

State First Round=

Eagle 50, Coeur d’Alene 49

Mountain View 64, Boise 51

Rocky Mountain 53, Rigby 49

Timberline 50, Post Falls 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

