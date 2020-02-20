Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Kelly 60, Caldwell 36
Class 1AD2 District 5-6=
Semifinal=
Mackay 56, Rockland 25
Class 2A District 5=
Consolation=
Malad 72, Soda Springs 51
Semifinal=
West Side 56, Bear Lake 43
Class 2A District 6=
Consolation=
Ririe 66, Salmon 64
Semifinal=
N. Fremont 46, Firth 44
Class 3A District 5=
Semifinal=
Snake River 63, Marsh Valley 57
Class 4A District 4-5=
First Round=
Century 53, Burley 40
Preston 68, Mountain Home 44
Class 4A District 6=
Semifinal=
Blackfoot 48, Bonneville 37
Idaho Falls 48, Hillcrest 47
Class 5A District 5-6=
Consolation=
Thunder Ridge 57, Highland 50
Semifinal=
Rigby 66, Madison 60, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
State First Round=
Genesee 58, Rimrock 45
Grace 46, Liberty Charter 34
Lapwai 63, Riverstone International School 23
Prairie 45, Raft River 35
Class 1AD2=
State First Round=
Carey 42, Mackay 39
Rockland 59, Kendrick 47
Salmon River 47, Lighthouse Christian 38
Tri-Valley 46, Lakeside 22
Class 2A=
State First Round=
Cole Valley 47, Bear Lake 40
Declo 40, Ririe 30
Melba 56, Grangeville 43
Soda Springs 49, New Plymouth 30
Class 3A=
State First Round=
Filer 55, Teton 52
Parma 51, Kimberly 38
Snake River 56, Fruitland 44
Timberlake 45, Sugar-Salem 40
Class 4A=
State First Round=
Bonneville 53, Middleton 43
Caldwell 49, Preston 45
Century 36, Blackfoot 34, OT
Sandpoint 40, Burley 39
Class 5A=
State First Round=
Eagle 50, Coeur d’Alene 49
Mountain View 64, Boise 51
Rocky Mountain 53, Rigby 49
Timberline 50, Post Falls 29
