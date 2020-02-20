Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:26 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 65, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 44

Bandon 50, Reedsport 25

Cascade Christian 61, Triad School 46

Crow 41, Eddyville 39

Elgin 57, Imbler 33

Jewell 62, Alsea 48

Jordan Valley 41, Monument/Dayville 30

Joseph 58, Pine Eagle 39

Knappa 61, Gaston 31

Madras 56, Molalla 48

Mannahouse Christian 53, Columbia Christian 51

N. Clackamas Christian 45, Country Christian 43

Open Door 51, St. Stephens Academy 39

Oregon Episcopal 62, Riverdale 45

Redmond 47, Hood River 37

Seaside 58, Banks 51

South Albany 52, Crescent Valley 43

Valley Catholic 54, Tillamook 43

Warrenton 36, Willamina 24

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 39, Monument/Dayville 25

Bandon 52, Coquille 50

Brookings-Harbor 55, Cascade Christian 36

Country Christian 50, Southwest Christian 27

Crescent Valley 51, South Albany 29

De La Salle 52, Portland Adventist 50

Elgin 46, Pine Eagle 38

Gervais 54, Colton 31

La Grande 52, McLoughlin 29

Madras 56, Molalla 48

N. Clackamas Christian 60, Portland Waldorf 21

Perrydale 69, Livingstone 42

Portland Christian 54, Knappa 26

Prairie City 60, Four Rivers Community School 12

Seaside 47, Banks 22

Valley Catholic 62, Tillamook 29

Vernonia 55, Faith Bible 54

Willamette Valley Christian 45, Falls City 26

Willamina 49, Warrenton 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles