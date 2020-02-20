Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 65, Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 44
Bandon 50, Reedsport 25
Cascade Christian 61, Triad School 46
Crow 41, Eddyville 39
Elgin 57, Imbler 33
Jewell 62, Alsea 48
Jordan Valley 41, Monument/Dayville 30
Joseph 58, Pine Eagle 39
Knappa 61, Gaston 31
Madras 56, Molalla 48
Mannahouse Christian 53, Columbia Christian 51
N. Clackamas Christian 45, Country Christian 43
Open Door 51, St. Stephens Academy 39
Oregon Episcopal 62, Riverdale 45
Redmond 47, Hood River 37
Seaside 58, Banks 51
South Albany 52, Crescent Valley 43
Valley Catholic 54, Tillamook 43
Warrenton 36, Willamina 24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 39, Monument/Dayville 25
Bandon 52, Coquille 50
Brookings-Harbor 55, Cascade Christian 36
Country Christian 50, Southwest Christian 27
Crescent Valley 51, South Albany 29
De La Salle 52, Portland Adventist 50
Elgin 46, Pine Eagle 38
Gervais 54, Colton 31
La Grande 52, McLoughlin 29
Madras 56, Molalla 48
N. Clackamas Christian 60, Portland Waldorf 21
Perrydale 69, Livingstone 42
Portland Christian 54, Knappa 26
Prairie City 60, Four Rivers Community School 12
Seaside 47, Banks 22
Valley Catholic 62, Tillamook 29
Vernonia 55, Faith Bible 54
Willamette Valley Christian 45, Falls City 26
Willamina 49, Warrenton 24
___
