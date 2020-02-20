WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHINA OUTBREAK-US QUARANTINE

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four Americans who tested positive for the new virus that caused an outbreak China are being sent to a hospital in Spokane, Washington, for treatment, officials said Thursday. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-WHERE THINGS STAND

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are more than halfway through their 60-day legislative session, clearing a key deadline for policy bills and receiving good news on the revenue front ahead of the release of the House and Senate’s supplemental budget proposals. by Rachel La Corte. SENT: 1490 words. AP Photos.

HIGH CAPACITY MAGAZINES-LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Bills that would have limited how many rounds can be stored in gun magazines and what guns can be sold did not pass in Olympia. SENT: 230 words.

OREGON PIPELINE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A U.S. regulatory agency on Thursday delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon, with one member saying greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and blasting the decision-making process as “rotten.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND STABBINGS MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train went to the jury for deliberation Wednesday. SENT: 340 words.

GOOGLE NEW MEXICO LAWSUIT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s attorney general sued Google Thursday over allegations the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws. By Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

MARINERS-HANIGER

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is in a positive frame of mind even though he has undergone three surgeries in seven months. By Jose M. Romero. SENT: 650 words. AP Photos.

BKC—T25—SAN FRANCISCO-GONZAGA

San Francisco plays No. 2 Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center on Thursday. By Nicholas K. Geranios. Upcoming 600 words. Game starts at 8 p.m. PST game start. Photos

BKC—STANFORD-WASHINGTON

SEATTLE — Stanford travels north to play struggling Washington on Thursday night in a key game in the Pac-12 race for the Cardinal. UPCOMING: Game at 7 p.m. PST game start. 600 words.

BKC—SEATTLE-GRAND CANYON

Grand Canyon plays Seattle at Redhawk Center. 7 p.m. PST game start.

GLF—PUERTO RICO OPEN

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Kyle Stanley shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open. SENT: 320 words.

IN BRIEF:

—WOMAN DEATH INVESTIGATION: Washington state woman found dead in home.

—MUDSLIDE EMERGENCY PLAN: Authorities prepare mudslide emergency response amid fears.

—HABIB BUTTIGIEG ENDORSEMENT: Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib endorses Pete Buttigieg for president.

—DEPUTY KILLING PLEA: Man pleads guilty to helping suspect in deputy shooting.

—OBIT LARRY TESLER: Computer scientist who pioneered ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ has died.

—FERRY FUNDING: Lack of funding for ferry worries Anacortes.

—SHARK ATTACK-AWARD: Hawaii man honored for fighting off shark, protecting group.