Washington Daybook

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 20 10:00 AM Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz unveils new climate resilience plan – Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Franz Hilary Franz holds press conference to unveil agency’s new Plan for Climate Resilience, ensuring ‘Washington’s working lands continue to benefit its schools, citizens, and businesses’

Location: Department of Natural Resources, 1111 Washington SE, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: https://www.dnr.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/waDNR

Contacts: Joe Smillie, DNR Public Information Officer, joe.smillie@dnr.wa.gov, 1 360 902 1169

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 20 1:00 PM King County Board of Health meeting – King County Board of Health holds meeting, with agenda including briefings on the Youth and Young Adult Gun Violence report, novel coronavirus, and the Healthy Eating Committee recommendations for 2020, a resolution regarding the Board of Health 2020 work plan, and a legislative update

Location: King County Courthouse, 516 3rd Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: David Shurtleff, King County, Shurtleff@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 2181

——————–

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 22 Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, first weekend – 2nd Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest, first of two weekends. Artists include Khambatta Dance Compay and Unplugged Bodies * Festival concludes 28-29 Feb

Location: Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://seattleidf.org/

Contacts: Jennifer Rice, Seattle International Dance Festival, rice1234@yahoo.com, 1 206 450 7054

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 First day of in-person no excuse absentee voting in Washington state, ahead of the 10 Mar presidential primary election

Weblinks: http://sos.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/secstatewa

Contacts: State Elections Division, elections@sos.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4180

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=83830&p=irol-irhome

Contacts: Jeff Elliott / Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp Investor Relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8264 / 8203

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: 51 SE Jerome St, Oak Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 11:00 AM Tim Robbins on campaign trail for Bernie Sanders in Washington state – Actor Tim Robbins campaigns in Washington state for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, attending a canvass launch in Seattle

Location: Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSRHl7QuI-R6-27bnoxHavQwOpLy7EscUKBVBea8w9wGP0YQ/viewform

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 6:00 PM Elizabeth Warren on campaign trail in Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Washington state, holding an event in Seattle

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMpIy41MeDwRAaYptNfYH-Fe-G81Tc-9C2igtWsrxX6-5-WA/viewform