ASU looks to extend streak vs Oregon State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon State (15-11, 5-9) vs. Arizona State (18-8, 9-5)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Oregon State. Arizona State’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Washington State Cougars 67-65 on Jan. 29. Oregon State fell short in an 89-63 game at Arizona in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 19.2 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10 points and nine rebounds. For the Beavers, Tres Tinkle has averaged 18 points and 6.9 rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Thompson has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 18-2 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Arizona State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.2 points while giving up 66.2.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Arizona State offense has averaged 73.4 possessions per game this season, ranking the Sun Devils 28th nationally. Oregon State has not been as uptempo as the Sun Devils and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 295th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,