EWU looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Northern Arizona (15-10, 9-7) vs. Eastern Washington (18-8, 11-4)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. In its last five wins against the Lumberjacks, Eastern Washington has won by an average of 13 points. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on March 4, 2017, a 76-61 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Shelton and Brooks DeBisschop have led the Lumberjacks. Shelton is averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while DeBisschop is putting up 12.1 points and eight rebounds per game. The Eagles have been anchored by seniors Mason Peatling and Jacob Davison. Peatling has averaged 17 points and 8.8 rebounds while Davison has put up 18.2 points per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Peatling has directly created 44 percent of all Eastern Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 22 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Eastern Washington has 57 assists on 80 field goals (71.3 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Arizona has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is ranked sixth among all Division I teams with an average of 81.3 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,