Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Rimrock 54, Riverstone International School 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Raft River 43, Liberty Charter 41

State Semifinal=

Prairie 47, Grace 42

Class 1AD2=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46

State Semifinal=

Carey 55, Tri-Valley 48

Rockland 45, Salmon River 28

Class 2A=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Bear Lake 45, Ririe 39, OT

New Plymouth 42, Grangeville 39

State Semifinal=

Soda Springs 49, Melba 41

Class 3A=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Sugar-Salem 75, Kimberly 32

Teton 61, Fruitland 39

State Semifinal=

Snake River 62, Filer 45

Class 4A=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Blackfoot 42, Preston 32

Burley 43, Middleton 18

State Semifinal=

Century 47, Caldwell 28

Class 5A=

State Consolation Semifinal=

Boise 63, Coeur d’Alene 41

Post Falls 69, Rigby 53

State Semifinal=

Mountain View 60, Eagle 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

