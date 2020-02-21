Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Rimrock 54, Riverstone International School 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Raft River 43, Liberty Charter 41
State Semifinal=
Prairie 47, Grace 42
Class 1AD2=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46
State Semifinal=
Carey 55, Tri-Valley 48
Rockland 45, Salmon River 28
Class 2A=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Bear Lake 45, Ririe 39, OT
New Plymouth 42, Grangeville 39
State Semifinal=
Soda Springs 49, Melba 41
Class 3A=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Sugar-Salem 75, Kimberly 32
Teton 61, Fruitland 39
State Semifinal=
Snake River 62, Filer 45
Class 4A=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Blackfoot 42, Preston 32
Burley 43, Middleton 18
State Semifinal=
Century 47, Caldwell 28
Class 5A=
State Consolation Semifinal=
Boise 63, Coeur d’Alene 41
Post Falls 69, Rigby 53
State Semifinal=
Mountain View 60, Eagle 36
