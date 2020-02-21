Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for an August 2019 titanium furnace explosion that hurt two employees. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the state agency issued the fine for violating job safety rules, calling three of the violations serious. The incident at the Selmet plant near Albany tossed one employee and caused second- and third-degree burns over 69% of his body. It threw another employee into a table, tore a steel door from its hinges and blew a hole in the building’s roof. Parent company Consolidated Precision Products spokesman Richard Legenza said the company doesn’t comment on specifics of citations but said they cooperated with the investigation and that employee safety is their highest priority.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train has gone to the jury for deliberation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors said in closing arguments Wednesday that Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent, bigoted person who had a plan to stab anyone who challenged him. Christian’s lawyers say the events on May 26, 2017, might have turned out much differently had a man who tried to get Christian to leave the train had not approached Christian so aggressively. Jurors are deliberating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the stabbings.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A man is in custody after police say he was waving a gun and threatening bystanders near Clackamas County’s courthouse in Oregon City. Oregon City police said there was a report of a person “menacing with a gun” at the courthouse, which is located on the city’s Main Street. He did not fire the weapon and no one was injured.