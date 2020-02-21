Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president and will serve as a Western co-chair for the campaign. Habib’s announcement comes a day before ballots are sent out to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters, ahead of the March 10 presidential primary. Habib is the first statewide candidate to endorse a candidate in the primary. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was in Seattle last Saturday for a private fundraise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are more than halfway through their 60-day legislative session and have passed several bills out ahead of their supplemental budget proposals, which are expected to be released next week. A revenue forecast on Wednesday gave lawmakers good news, showing state revenues look to increase by about $606 million more than expected through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021. House and Senate Democrats plan to release their supplemental budget proposals Monday. The 60-day legislative session ends March 12.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.

SEATTLE (AP) — Sixteen Americans who were brought to the U.S. from a quarantined cruise ship have been moved to hospitals. Officials say that’s because delayed Japanese test results showed 11 of them had the new virus that caused an outbreak in China. Five others have symptoms of the virus. The patients had all been staying at Travis Air Force Base in California since being flown to the U.S. over the weekend. Officials say test results for the cruise ship passengers have continued to trickle in from Japan even after their return to the U.S. None of the newly hospitalized former passengers had confirmed CDC tests. Four were being brought to a hospital in Spokane, Washington. It’s unclear where the others were taken.