Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Killian Tillie scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga rallied to beat San Francisco 71-54 for its 19th consecutive victory. Filip Petrusev scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge 12 for Gonzaga, which trailed at halftime. The Bulldogs are seeking to go undefeated in the league for the second consecutive season. Charles Minlend scored 22 points and Khalil Shabazz 13 for San Francisco, which lost just 83-79 at home to Gonzaga on Feb. 1. The Dons have lost 18 straight to Gonzaga, dating to their last win in 2012.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points, Rob Edwards added 24 and Arizona State beat No. 14 Oregon 77-72 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory. The Sun Devils continued their unexpected charge up the Pac-12 standings following a mediocre January. Every team in the Pac-12 has lost at least four league games. Oregon bumbled its way through a big chunk of the game, clanking errant 3-pointers and giving up turnovers. Payton Pritchard had 18 points for Oregon but fouled out with about two minutes left. Will Richardson also had 18 points.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ababel Yeshaneh set a world record in the women’s half marathon in the latest breakthrough by athletes wearing high-tech Nike shoes. The Ethiopian runner won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 31 seconds. Her time knocked 20 seconds off the previous record set by Joyciline Jepkosgei in Valencia in 2017. The men’s and women’s records in both the marathon and half marathon since 2018 have all been broken by athletes in Nike shoes. World Athletics cleared athletes to keep using Nike Vaporfly-style shoes last month. But it warned that new shoe technology could threaten the sport’s integrity.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Green scored 18 points and Nico Mannion scored 12 of his 16 in the second half to help No. 24 Arizona defeat Oregon State 89-63. Max Hazzard scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Zeke Nnaji added 13 points and seven rebounds for Arizona. The Wildcats won for the sixth time in seven games. The Wildcats made 10 more free throws than the Beavers. Oregon State helped that total by having three technical fouls called against them.