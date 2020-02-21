AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Feb. 21.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 8:00 AM INL ‘My Amazing Future’ event – Idaho National Laboratory ‘My Amazing Future’ event, with over 150 eighth-grade young women participating in hands-on activities, meeting STEM experts and learning about the STEM possibilities that their futures may hold

Location: INL Energy Innovation Laboratory, 775 MK Simpson Blvd, Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: https://www.inl.gov/

Contacts: Leslie Wright, INL, leslie.wright@inl.gov, 1 208 520 709; Sarah Neumann, INL, sarah.neumann@inl.gov, 1 208 520 1651;

——————–

Friday, Feb. 21 4:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little attends the City Club of Idaho Falls INL Agreement Celebration Event

Location: Bennion Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor’s Office, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686