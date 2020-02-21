Idaho looks for home win vs Sac State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Sacramento State (13-12, 6-10) vs. Idaho (7-19, 3-12)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho looks for its fourth straight win over Sacramento State at Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome. The last victory for the Hornets at Idaho was a 65-63 win on Jan. 28, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen, Marquell Fraser and Quinton Forrest have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 37 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-12 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 66.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Sacramento State’s Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa has attempted 128 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 11 for 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sacramento State defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-best mark in the country. The Idaho offense has produced just 65.9 points through 26 games (ranked 281st among Division I teams).

