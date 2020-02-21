Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 2 p.m.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

HONOLULU — The disappearance of an Idaho boy and his teenage sister last year has led to the arrest of their mother in Hawaii, a major development in a bizarre case that spans multiple states, includes three mysterious deaths and touches on the mother’s doomsday beliefs. By Rebecca Boone and Jennifer Sinco Kelleher. SENT: 800 words. UPCOMING: Developing. Will be updated throughout day with expert comments, details from 1 p.m. HST court appearance, 3 p.m. HST press conference. WITH AP Photos. AP Video pursuing.

LAWMAKER INVESTIGATED

SPOKANE, Wash. — Efforts to expel a controversial state representative from the Washington Legislature are likely over after no Republicans would sign a letter calling for state Rep. Matt Shea’s expulsion. SENT: 230 words.

ALSO:

IDAHO APARTMENT SHOOTING: 1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

WASHINGTON STATE-PROVOST: Washington State U to hire lawyer to review provost case

GUN IN BAG-AIRPORT: Officials find loaded handgun in bag at Boise airport