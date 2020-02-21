Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-IDAHO-APARTMENT-SHOOTING

Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in Idaho shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say at least two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Caldwell. Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments came in late Thursday afternoon, and responding officers found multiple victims at the scene. A police officer was among the injured, and the suspect in the case was among the dead. Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public. The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if the people injured and killed in the shooting lived at the complex. Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED

Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of two missing Idaho children has been arrested in Hawaii. Police on the island of Kauai say Lori Vallow was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho. She is being held on $5 million bail. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children’s whereabouts. An extradition hearing date hasn’t been set yet.

IDAHO SENATORS

Idaho U.S. senators tout economy and judicial appointments

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s two U.S. senators in speeches to state lawmakers say the country is experiencing historical prosperity and the federal judiciary is being transformed with the appointment of conservative judges. Republican U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in speeches Thursday to state lawmakers in the Idaho House of Representatives labeled the moves as good progress for the country. Crapo says the U.S. Supreme Court now has a five-member majority of what he calls rule-of-law judges. Risch says deregulation has led to economic growth. They did not mention the U.S. budget deficit that is likely to burst through the $1 trillion mark this year.

TRANSGENDER SPORTS BAN-IDAHO

House panel OKs Idaho bill to ban transgender women athletes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation preventing transgender women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity is heading to the House. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday approved the bill by Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt. She says the legislation is needed because athletes who are genetically male have physical advantages over females and can limit female opportunities in sports. Opponents say it unconstitutionally discriminates against transgender women and will subject female athletes to invasive tests so they can participate in sports. The legislation would apply to all sports teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities.

MANDATORY ABUSE REPORTING-BILL

Bill to reduce mandatory abuse reporters passes committee

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would reduce the number of people required to report suspected child abuse narrowly won approval from a panel of Idaho lawmakers. The Times-News reports the House Judiciary and Rules Committee approved the bill in a 9-8 vote. Currently, anyone in the state who sees evidence of child abuse, abandonment or neglect is required to report that evidence to law enforcement, and those who don’t can be charged with a misdemeanor. The legislation approved by the committee on Wednesday would remove that requirement for most Idaho residents, leaving only teachers, doctors, law enforcement officials and social workers as mandatory reporters.

MEDICAL BILLS-COLLECTION

Bill targeting predatory medical debt collectors advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to create transparency in medical bills sent to patients and to rein in predatory medical debt collectors advanced to the Idaho House on Wednesday The House Business Committee approved the bill 15-2 after a five-hour, emotional hearing where lawmakers shared personal stories. The measure would require doctors and medical facilities to provide timely and clear bills for clients. It would also limit how much attorneys can get paid in specific circumstances involving medical debt collection. Idaho billionaire Frank VanderSloot backed the legislation after a debt collection agency targeted one of his employees, tacking on legal fees that turned a $294 medical bill into more than $5,000.