Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON PIPELINE

US panel delays vote on Oregon pipeline amid process issues

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.

EXPLOSION OHSA FINE

Selmet Inc. fined $27,500 for furnace explosion that hurt 2

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for an August 2019 titanium furnace explosion that hurt two employees. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the state agency issued the fine for violating job safety rules, calling three of the violations serious. The incident at the Selmet plant near Albany tossed one employee and caused second- and third-degree burns over 69% of his body. It threw another employee into a table, tore a steel door from its hinges and blew a hole in the building’s roof. Parent company Consolidated Precision Products spokesman Richard Legenza said the company doesn’t comment on specifics of citations but said they cooperated with the investigation and that employee safety is their highest priority.

PORTLAND-STABBINGS-MURDER-TRIAL

Fatal Portland light-rail stabbings case goes to jury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train has gone to the jury for deliberation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors said in closing arguments Wednesday that Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent, bigoted person who had a plan to stab anyone who challenged him. Christian’s lawyers say the events on May 26, 2017, might have turned out much differently had a man who tried to get Christian to leave the train had not approached Christian so aggressively. Jurors are deliberating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the stabbings.

ARREST COURTHOUSE GUN

Person in custody after gun incident near courthouse

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A man is in custody after police say he was waving a gun and threatening bystanders near Clackamas County’s courthouse in Oregon City. Oregon City police said there was a report of a person “menacing with a gun” at the courthouse, which is located on the city’s Main Street. He did not fire the weapon and no one was injured.

TRANSPORTATION EMPLOYEES-THEFT

3 state transportation employees investigated for theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the Oregon State Police is investigating three Oregon Department of Transportation employees on theft allegations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports three employees from the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas are being investigated. Two of them, John Tipton and Autumn Arndt, have submitted letters of resignation. A third, Frank Smead, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Agency spokesman Tom Fuller said he couldn’t go into specific details about the allegations, but characterized them as “very serious,” and said the gravity of the accusations referred to the amount the three had allegedly stolen. He said investigators believe the three acted together.

OREGON-WRONGFUL ARREST

DOJ to investigate wrongful arrest of black man in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal civil rights investigation will be launched into the 2017 wrongful arrest of an African American man who says he was targeted because he complained about a racially hostile work environment at a Portland, Oregon, towing company. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the decision Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice comes comes a week after three members of Congress urged a federal probe into wrongdoing by West Linn, Oregon, police in building a questionable theft case against Michael Fesser. The case led West Linn last week to settle a federal discrimination and wrongful arrest lawsuit by Fesser for $600,000.

MISSING FOR THREE DECADES

Updated image released of unidentified girl found in barrel

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Officials have released an updated digital facial reconstruction for an unidentified girl whose decomposed body was found in a barrel near a New Hampshire state park years ago. The girl was one of four victims found in two barrels near the park in Allenstown in 1985 and 2000. Three of them, a mother and her two daughters, were identified last year. The unidentified girl isn’t believed to be related to them. Authorities believe Terry Peder Rasmussen was responsible for all four deaths and that the unidentified body is his daughter’s. Rasmussen died in a California prison in 2010. Attempts to reach relatives of Rasmussen have been unsuccessful.

ELECTION 2020-HOUSE RACE

Democrat vies for Bend, Oregon, Statehouse seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A county prosecutor in Bend, Oregon, announced Wednesday he will run as a Democratic candidate for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives currently held by a Republican. With just under three weeks before the deadline for candidates to file for office, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf announced his candidacy the for House district encompassing Bend, one of Oregon’s fastest-growing cities and where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans. The seat is currently held by Cheri Helt, a restaurateur from Bend. Kropf said that if elected, he would fight for education funding, affordable housing and against global warming.