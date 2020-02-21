Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib endorses Pete Buttigieg for president

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib is endorsing Pete Buttigieg for president and will serve as a Western co-chair for the campaign. Habib’s announcement comes a day before ballots are sent out to the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters, ahead of the March 10 presidential primary. Habib is the first statewide candidate to endorse a candidate in the primary. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor was in Seattle last Saturday for a private fundraise

Homeless measures, carbon cap alive, most gun measures fail

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are more than halfway through their 60-day legislative session and have passed several bills out ahead of their supplemental budget proposals, which are expected to be released next week. A revenue forecast on Wednesday gave lawmakers good news, showing state revenues look to increase by about $606 million more than expected through the middle of the current two-year budget cycle that ends mid-2021. House and Senate Democrats plan to release their supplemental budget proposals Monday. The 60-day legislative session ends March 12.

US panel delays vote on Oregon pipeline amid process issues

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.

16 cruise ship evacuees being moved to US hospitals

SEATTLE (AP) — Sixteen Americans who were brought to the U.S. from a quarantined cruise ship have been moved to hospitals. Officials say that’s because delayed Japanese test results showed 11 of them had the new virus that caused an outbreak in China. Five others have symptoms of the virus. The patients had all been staying at Travis Air Force Base in California since being flown to the U.S. over the weekend. Officials say test results for the cruise ship passengers have continued to trickle in from Japan even after their return to the U.S. None of the newly hospitalized former passengers had confirmed CDC tests. Four were being brought to a hospital in Spokane, Washington. It’s unclear where the others were taken.

Fatal Portland light-rail stabbings case goes to jury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train has gone to the jury for deliberation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors said in closing arguments Wednesday that Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent, bigoted person who had a plan to stab anyone who challenged him. Christian’s lawyers say the events on May 26, 2017, might have turned out much differently had a man who tried to get Christian to leave the train had not approached Christian so aggressively. Jurors are deliberating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the stabbings.

Man pleads guilty to helping suspect in deputy shooting

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Kalama man has pleaded guilty to assisting the escape of the man who killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier in April. The Daily News reports Matthew Veatch pleaded guilty this week in Cowlitz Superior Court to rendering criminal assistance. Police say Brian Butts shot DeRosier while DeRosier was checking on a disabled motor home in Kalama. Police killed Butts on April 14 after a manhunt. Veatch says he was at his residence when he heard a gunshot and that Butts then arrived. Police say Veatch told them he led Butts away through a forested area, even as Butts said he “shot a cop.”

Lack of funding for ferry worries Anacortes

ANACORTES, Wash. (AP) — The Elwha ferry will be retired from service if the state Legislature cuts funding for it. It’s a move that would impact the Anacortes to Sidney, British Columbia, route and further strain the Washington State Ferries system. Gov. Jay Inslee’s supplemental budget does not include funding to operate the 52-year-old Elwha. The ferry is out of service and in need of repairs. If the Elwha is retired, the only ferry certified to make the international crossing would be the Chelan. Losing the Elwha would leave State Ferries with 21 boats in its fleet.

Bills to limit size of firearm magazines fail in Legislature

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bills that would have limited how many rounds can be stored in gun magazines and what guns can be sold did not pass in Olympia. Neither bill was approved before Wednesday’s 5 p.m. deadline. The high-capacity limit bill passed out of House and Senate committees but never came up on the floor for debate. Republicans opposed to the bill filed an unusually high number of amendments on the bill, meaning debate could last a day or more, according to Democratic staffers. Washington’s Legislative session is scheduled to end in mid-March.

Authorities prepare mudslide emergency response amid fears

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Emergency services in Washington state have started to prepare a response plan after a mudslide blocked a private access road residents rely on to get to town. The Everett Herald reported Wednesday that Snohomish County sheriff’s officials have scouted a horse farm as a potential helicopter landing zone for emergency air evacuation east of Monroe. Authorities say they are preparing potential efforts after a mudslide broke off a chuck of 260th Avenue earlier this month blocking resident access and forcing 120 residents to walk or use all-terrain vehicles to get in or out of town. Some residents say the hill they are now using is also not stable.

Washington state woman found dead in home

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have discovered a 57-year-old woman dead in her home after a concerned hair salon reported the woman failed to show up to her hair appointment and was not responding to calls. KOMO-TV reported Wednesday that King County sheriff’s officials did not find anything suspicious Tuesday after employees at the Maple Valley salon alerted authorities the first time. Authorities say they discovered the woman Wednesday after forcing their way inside the home following repeated efforts from the salon to alert authorities. Authorities say they are trying to contact the woman’s husband who lived in the home with her. An investigation is underway.