Oregon Daybook

Friday, Feb. 21 9:00 AM Oregon State Bar Professional Liability Fund Board of Directors and PPMAC meetings

Location: Professional Liability Fund, 16037 SW Upper Boones Ferry Rd, Tigard, OR

Weblinks: https://www.osbar.org/index.html, https://twitter.com/OregonStateBar

Contacts: Cindy Hill, Oregon State Bar, CindyH@osbplf.org, 1 503 924 4166

Friday, Feb. 21 12:00 PM Western Oregon University open house for Concordia University-Portland students looking to transfer

Location: 736 NE 33rd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.wou.edu/, https://twitter.com/wounews

Contacts: Lisa Catto, Western Oregon University media relations, cattol@wou.edu, 1 503 838 8163