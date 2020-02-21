Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NUCLEAR-SITE-TUNNEL-COLLAPSE

SPOKANE, Wash. — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state, the Government Accountability Office said this week. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 530 words.

TRUMP-INFRASTRUCTURE

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As a presidential candidate in 2016, Donald Trump promised a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that would use tax incentives to spur private investment in public works projects. He has so far failed to persuade Congress to pass anything like that. In another election year, Trump has outlined a new $1 trillion plan for spending on roads, rails, water systems and other infrastructure. This time, the president is proposing to rely fully on federal spending. By David A. Lieb. SENT: 1000 words.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-STATE-FUNDING

Several states have begun picking up the tab for family planning services at clinics run by Planned Parenthood, which last year quit a $260 million federal funding program over a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. By Susan Haigh. SENT: 900 words. With AP Photos.

SPORTS ATH-HALF MARATHON-WORLD RECORD

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Ababel Yeshaneh set a world record in the women’s half marathon on Friday in the latest breakthrough by athletes wearing high-tech Nike shoes. The Ethiopian runner won the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in 1 hour, 4 minutes, 31 seconds, knocking 20 seconds off the previous record set by Joyciline Jepkosgei in Valencia in 2017. SENT: 190 words.

BKW-T25-OREGON STATE-STANFORD

STANFORD, Calif. — No. 4 Stanford hosts No. 15 Oregon State. By Rick Eymer. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m. PST

BKW-T25-OREGON-CALIFORNIA

BERKELEY, Calif. — Sabrina Ionescu and No. 3 Oregon goes for their 13th straight win and look to move closer to another Pac-12 title when the Ducks visit California. By Janie McCauley. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 6 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—MURDER SENTENCES: Couple sentenced for murder of Eugene college student.

—2009 MURDER ARREST: Two men arrested in 2009 murder case.

