Ranked teams meet as No. 24 Arizona hosts No. 14 Oregon

No. 14 Oregon (20-7, 9-5) vs. No. 24 Arizona (19-7, 9-4)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams meet as No. 14 Oregon visits No. 24 Arizona in a late season showdown. Oregon has five wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Arizona has won one of its four games against ranked teams.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Oregon has been fueled by senior leadership while Arizona has depended on freshmen this year. For the Ducks, seniors Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Ducks points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen .

CREATING OFFENSE: Pritchard has accounted for 42 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 31 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Oregon has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 70 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ducks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Arizona has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its past three matchups while Oregon has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon and Arizona are the class of the Pac-12 when it comes to scoring. The Ducks are ranked second in the conference with 75.6 points per game while the Wildcats are first at 78.4 per game.

