WA–Washington Digest Advisory

BORDER PATROL BUS CHECKS

SEATTLE — Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, said Friday it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

NUCLEAR-SITE-TUNNEL-COLLAPSE

SPOKANE, Wash. — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state, the Government Accountability Office said this week. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 530 words.

EYMAN-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

SEATTLE — A judge ruled Friday that initiative promoter Tim Eyman illegally failed to report more than $766,000 in campaign contributions over a six-year period — a finding that could subject him to millions of dollars in penalties. SENT: 350 words. With AP photos.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-STATE-FUNDING

Several states have begun picking up the tab for family planning services at clinics run by Planned Parenthood, which last year quit a $260 million federal funding program over a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. By Susan Haigh. SENT: 900 words. With AP Photos.

PORTLAND STABBINGS MURDER TRIAL

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of fatally stabbing two people who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train was convicted of murder Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the attack nearly three years ago. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos.

HIV TRANSMISSION LAW

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state health officials want to change a rarely used law that makes it a felony to intentionally expose a sexual partner to HIV, saying the current penalties don’t have an impact on reducing transmissions or improving public health. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTER-SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump. SENT: 250 words

TACOMA KILLING-SUPREME COURT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state Supreme Court has unanimously reinstated the convictions of a man who fired 48 shots at a Tacoma gas station in 2016. The News Tribune reported the 9-0 opinion Thursday reverses a Washington State Court of Appeals decision last year to overturn Robert Grott’s convictions for second-degree murder and seven counts of first-degree assault. SENT: 430 words.

LAWMAKER INVESTIGATED

SPOKANE, Wash. — Efforts to expel a controversial state representative from the Washington Legislature are likely over after no Republicans would sign a letter calling for state Rep. Matt Shea’s expulsion. SENT: 230 words.

GRAND TETON GOATS

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A disputed effort to help native bighorn sheep in Grand Teton National Park was scheduled to start Friday with a helicopter buzzing over rugged peaks with sharpshooters aboard tasked with killing nonnative mountain goats. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS:

BKW-T25-UCLA-WASHINGTON STATE

No. 8 UCLA plays at Washington State in women’s basketball on Friday. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 500 words. Game starts at 7 p.m. PT.

BBA-MARINERS

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners spring training continues. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

BBO—DRUG SUSPENSIONS

NEW YORK — Free agent pitcher Victor Alcántara was suspended for 80 games Friday under the major league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. SENT: 250 words.

