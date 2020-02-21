WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PLANNED PARENTHOOD-STATE-FUNDING

Several states have begun picking up the tab for family planning services at clinics run by Planned Parenthood, which last year quit a $260 million federal funding program over a Trump administration rule prohibiting clinics from referring women for abortions. By Susan Haigh. SENT: 900 words. With AP Photos.

ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTER-SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump. SENT: 250 words

TACOMA KILLING-SUPREME COURT

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The state Supreme Court has unanimously reinstated the convictions of a man who fired 48 shots at a Tacoma gas station in 2016. The News Tribune reported the 9-0 opinion Thursday reverses a Washington State Court of Appeals decision last year to overturn Robert Grott’s convictions for second-degree murder and seven counts of first-degree assault. SENT: 430 words.

SPORTS:

BKW-T25-UCLA-WASHINGTON STATE

No. 8 UCLA plays at Washington State in women’s basketball on Friday. By Will Ferguson. Upcoming 500 words. Game starts at 7 p.m. PT.

BBA-MARINERS

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mariners spring training continues. UPCOMING: 500 words. By 3 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF:

—BODY FOUND-ARREST: Man arrested in connection with woman’s death.

—MURDER CASE-JUDGE: Appeals court sends murder case back to court.

—GUN IN BAG-AIRPORT: Officials find loaded handgun in bag at Boise airport on flight to Seattle.