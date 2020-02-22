Detroit visits Portland on 5-game road slide

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Detroit Pistons (19-39, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (25-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Portland looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Trail Blazers have gone 15-12 at home. Portland averages 45.8 rebounds per game and is 14-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Pistons are 8-19 in road games. Detroit is eighth in the NBA scoring 49 points in the paint per game led by Derrick Rose averaging 10.4.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassan Whiteside is averaging 15.8 points and 14.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Whiteside has averaged 12.6 rebounds and added 15 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Rose is averaging 18 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Pistons. Bruce Brown has averaged four assists and scored 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 116.5 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 102 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out for season (leg), Mario Hezonja: day to day (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (groin).

Pistons: Blake Griffin: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .