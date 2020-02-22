Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder. The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack. The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state. That’s according to a report by the Government Accountability Office released this week. The report says the partial collapse in 2017 of a tunnel containing radioactive waste from the Cold War on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation signaled problems with how the U.S. Department of Energy dealt with aging infrastructure. Specifically, the report raised questions about the way obsolete facilities were evaluated, monitored and given priority for eventual cleanup and removal.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland couple convicted of killing a 21-year-old Lane Community College student last year in a case of mistaken identity was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court. The Register-Guard reports Regis Kindred pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this week with the possibility of parole in 25 years. Kailee Von Foster was sentenced to over 6 years, s. She pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging her role as the getaway driver in the May 4 murder of Alex Gradin. Both asked Gradin’s family for forgiveness.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 11 years after two people broke into a Clackamas County apartment and killed Joseph Patrick Haley, police have arrested two men. Clackamas County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday that they arrested Kevin Schwartz and George Robins. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schwartz was arrested in Gresham and has been charged with first-degree murder. Robins was arrested in Portland and faces second-degree murder charges. An indictment says they were trying to rob Haley when they shot him. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men broke into Haley’s unit at the Willow Creek Apartments on March 20, 2009. Police say the men shot Haley and fled. Haley died at the scene.