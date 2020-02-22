Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zion Williamson had 25 points for his seventh straight game with at least 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the shorthanded Trail Blazers 128-115. The No. 1 draft pick was playing in just his 11th game after a right knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season. The Pelicans, who led by as many as 22 points, have won four of their last five games. The Blazers, who have lost three straight, were without Damian Lillard because of a groin injury. CJ McCollum finished with 27 points and 10 assists.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu notched her NCAA-best 25th career triple-double with 17 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds as fan and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry sat courtside to support her, leading No. 3 Oregon to its 13th straight win with a 93-61 victory over California. Erin Boley hit six of her eight 3-pointers in the first half on the way to 24 points. Jaelyn Brown scored 26 points on 10-for-25 shooting to lead Cal and reach the 1,000-point club.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Charisma Osborne had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds and No. 8 UCLA rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Washington State 70-62. The Bruins won despite shooting just 34% from the field and committing 17 turnovers. Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for Washington State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kiana Williams hit two key jumpers in the final two minutes and finished with 24 points as No. 4 Stanford held off a late rally and beat No. 15 Oregon State 63-60. Destiny Slocum matched her season-high with 26 points for the Beavers. Taylor Jones added 14 points and Mikayla Pivec 13.