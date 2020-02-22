Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn’t get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She’s facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts.

1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say an 87-year-old man opened fire on three women at a senior citizens apartment complex in southwestern Idaho, killing one and injuring two before fatally shooting himself. Authorities said Friday that Roger Nordberg opened fire shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. A police officer who responded to the shooting was also shot, but authorities declined to provide details. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. Police say the shooting involved some kind of ongoing dispute at the Portstewart Senior Apartments in Caldwell. Police say 76-year-old Darline Queen died in the shooting. Two other women, ages 79 and 58, were injured.

US pushes changes to Western land plans that judge blocked

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Department officials are seeking to bolster their case for easing restrictions on energy development, mining and grazing in seven Western states. A federal judge in Idaho blocked the Trump administration plans last year over concerns that they could harm greater sage grouse, a ground-dwelling bird. Assistant Interior Secretary Casey Hammond says a new set of environmental studies published Friday clarifies the steps the government will take to conserve sage grouse habitat. The Interior Department opened a 45-day public comment period on the studies that cover millions of acres of public lands in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and California.

Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials planned to begin having contractors shoot nonnative mountain goats from a helicopter as part of a disputed effort to help native bighorn sheep. Park officials closed off a large portion of the Teton Range to the public for the eradication effort Friday. The operation was going ahead despite opposition from Wyoming officials who oppose shooting the goats from a helicopter because the animals’ meat would go to waste. The 100 or so goats are descendants of animals introduced near Grand Teton decades ago. The goats compete with and risk spreading pneumonia to a herd of about 100 native bighorn sheep.

Officials find loaded handgun in bag at Boise airport

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — TSA security guards found a loaded handgun Thursday at the Boise Airport. The Bellingham Herald reports that workers found the loaded 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a man who was heading to Seattle. That’s according to a Transportation Security Administration news release. Officials said this was the second firearm discovered there in 2020. They said guns should always travel in checked luggage.

