Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-STABBINGS-MURDER-TRIAL-

Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder. The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack. The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.

AP-US-NUCLEAR-SITE-TUNNEL-COLLAPSE

Report: Feds need to do more to prevent failures at Hanford

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state. That’s according to a report by the Government Accountability Office released this week. The report says the partial collapse in 2017 of a tunnel containing radioactive waste from the Cold War on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation signaled problems with how the U.S. Department of Energy dealt with aging infrastructure. Specifically, the report raised questions about the way obsolete facilities were evaluated, monitored and given priority for eventual cleanup and removal.

MURDER SENTENCES

Couple sentenced for murder of Eugene college student

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland couple convicted of killing a 21-year-old Lane Community College student last year in a case of mistaken identity was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court. The Register-Guard reports Regis Kindred pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this week with the possibility of parole in 25 years. Kailee Von Foster was sentenced to over 6 years, s. She pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging her role as the getaway driver in the May 4 murder of Alex Gradin. Both asked Gradin’s family for forgiveness.

2009 MURDER ARREST

2 men arrested in 2009 murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 11 years after two people broke into a Clackamas County apartment and killed Joseph Patrick Haley, police have arrested two men. Clackamas County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday that they arrested Kevin Schwartz and George Robins. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schwartz was arrested in Gresham and has been charged with first-degree murder. Robins was arrested in Portland and faces second-degree murder charges. An indictment says they were trying to rob Haley when they shot him. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men broke into Haley’s unit at the Willow Creek Apartments on March 20, 2009. Police say the men shot Haley and fled. Haley died at the scene.

OREGON PIPELINE

US panel delays vote on Oregon pipeline amid process issues

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.

BC-US-SAGE GROUSE-ENERGY LEASES

US pushes changes to Western land plans that judge blocked

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Department officials are seeking to bolster their case for easing restrictions on energy development, mining and grazing in seven Western states. A federal judge in Idaho blocked the Trump administration plans last year over concerns that they could harm greater sage grouse, a ground-dwelling bird. Assistant Interior Secretary Casey Hammond says a new set of environmental studies published Friday clarifies the steps the government will take to conserve sage grouse habitat. The Interior Department opened a 45-day public comment period on the studies that cover millions of acres of public lands in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and California.

EXPLOSION OHSA FINE

Selmet Inc. fined $27,500 for furnace explosion that hurt 2

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Occupational Safety and Health has fined Selmet Inc. $27,500 for an August 2019 titanium furnace explosion that hurt two employees. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports the state agency issued the fine for violating job safety rules, calling three of the violations serious. The incident at the Selmet plant near Albany tossed one employee and caused second- and third-degree burns over 69% of his body. It threw another employee into a table, tore a steel door from its hinges and blew a hole in the building’s roof. Parent company Consolidated Precision Products spokesman Richard Legenza said the company doesn’t comment on specifics of citations but said they cooperated with the investigation and that employee safety is their highest priority.

PORTLAND-STABBINGS-MURDER-TRIAL

Fatal Portland light-rail stabbings case goes to jury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train has gone to the jury for deliberation. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors said in closing arguments Wednesday that Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent, bigoted person who had a plan to stab anyone who challenged him. Christian’s lawyers say the events on May 26, 2017, might have turned out much differently had a man who tried to get Christian to leave the train had not approached Christian so aggressively. Jurors are deliberating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the stabbings.