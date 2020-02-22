Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

SEATTLE (AP) — Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. The company announced the change Friday, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn’t like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Bill would ease penalties for HIV exposure in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials want to change a rarely used law that makes it a felony to intentionally expose a sexual partner to HIV, saying the current penalties don’t have an impact on reducing transmissions or improving public health. The state Department of Health has proposed legislation that would make such exposure a misdemeanor, asserting the state’s HIV laws aren’t reflective of current treatments and perpetuate a stigma against people living with the virus. A member of the health committee said she supports efforts to de-stigmatize HIV but said reducing the penalty for intentional transmission diminishes the significance of the impact on a person who is infected.

Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials planned to begin having contractors shoot nonnative mountain goats from a helicopter as part of a disputed effort to help native bighorn sheep. Park officials closed off a large portion of the Teton Range to the public for the eradication effort Friday. The operation was going ahead despite opposition from Wyoming officials who oppose shooting the goats from a helicopter because the animals’ meat would go to waste. The 100 or so goats are descendants of animals introduced near Grand Teton decades ago. The goats compete with and risk spreading pneumonia to a herd of about 100 native bighorn sheep.

Judge: Tim Eyman concealed $766,000 in campaign donations

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that initiative promoter Tim Eyman illegally failed to report more than $766,000 in campaign contributions over a six-year period. The judge issued his order in a 2017 lawsuit brought by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The judge found that Eyman failed to register as a political committee and failed to file 110 campaign finance reports. The judge previously ordered that associates of Eyman connected to a for-profit signature-gathering firm pay more than $1 million for secretly funneling contributions to Eyman. His attorney argued that an activist raising money to support his living expenses is not reportable as a campaign contribution..

Report: Feds need to do more to prevent failures at Hanford

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state. That’s according to a report by the Government Accountability Office released this week. The report says the partial collapse in 2017 of a tunnel containing radioactive waste from the Cold War on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation signaled problems with how the U.S. Department of Energy dealt with aging infrastructure. Specifically, the report raised questions about the way obsolete facilities were evaluated, monitored and given priority for eventual cleanup and removal.

State Patrol settles with Anti-Trump protester for $105K

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who said he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump. The Seattle Times reports Kieran Moulton Shell says he was falsely accused of being one of a small group of protesters in Olympia who assaulted a trooper. He spent two days in jail and nearly four months under the shadow of felony assault charges before the case was dropped because Shell proved he already was in custody — for vandalizing police “do not cross” tape — when the trooper was attacked. Washington State Patrol Communications Director Chris Loftis says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder. The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack. The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.

US pushes changes to Western land plans that judge blocked

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Department officials are seeking to bolster their case for easing restrictions on energy development, mining and grazing in seven Western states. A federal judge in Idaho blocked the Trump administration plans last year over concerns that they could harm greater sage grouse, a ground-dwelling bird. Assistant Interior Secretary Casey Hammond says a new set of environmental studies published Friday clarifies the steps the government will take to conserve sage grouse habitat. The Interior Department opened a 45-day public comment period on the studies that cover millions of acres of public lands in Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon and California.

Police searching for man who killed Edmonds 7-Eleven clerk

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — Police in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a 7-Eleven clerk and poses a serious threat to the public. City officials say a customer found the 64-year-old clerk’s body around 5 a.m. Friday in the store off Highway 99 in Edmonds. Officials say a search for the man with help from canines and officers from multiple agencies was fruitless. Edmonds police reviewed surveillance video from the store and released a still photo of the suspect. The man had his jacket hood up and face covered when he entered the store.

Felons’ voting rights won’t change in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Voting restrictions for people with felony convictions in Washington state will remain unchanged after the state Senate rejected a bill that would have restored their voting rights. Currently, felons lose their voting rights after they are convicted and regain them once they have served their prison term and completed community custody or probation. The bill would have allowed felons to vote after they are released from prison but before they have completed probation or paid restitution. The Olympian reported that the Democratic senators who control the state Senate did not collect enough votes on the legislation ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.