Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 70, Yamhill-Carlton 63

Columbia Christian 70, Gaston 33

Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 27

Dayton 47, Salem Academy 41

Dufur 70, Condon/Wheeler 47

Elgin 68, Powder Valley 59

Heppner 42, Union 34

Jordan Valley 59, Adrian 46

Lost River 47, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 43

Mapleton 56, Crow 30

Marist 59, Toledo 56

N. Clackamas Christian 43, Open Door 27

Nixyaawii 77, Joseph 54

North Douglas 45, Riddle 36

Siletz Valley Early College 40, Mohawk 35

Umatilla 49, Riverside 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 34, Vale 32

Crane 59, Prairie City 27

Crescent Valley 57, Scappoose 32

Damascus Christian 47, Country Christian 41

Days Creek 48, Powers/Pacific Co-op 44

Dufur 50, Echo 44

Eddyville 57, Siletz Valley Early College 39

Elgin 54, Wallowa 48

Enterprise 40, Heppner 38

Faith Bible 59, Knappa 52

Jordan Valley 60, Adrian 24

Joseph 31, Powder Valley 26

Lost River 37, Lakeview 32

South Wasco County 54, Ione/Arlington 50

Southwest Christian 36, N. Clackamas Christian 29

St. Paul 44, Perrydale 18

Summit 53, Sprague 18

Vernonia 54, Portland Christian 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

