Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 70, Yamhill-Carlton 63
Columbia Christian 70, Gaston 33
Crosshill Christian 48, Perrydale 27
Dayton 47, Salem Academy 41
Dufur 70, Condon/Wheeler 47
Elgin 68, Powder Valley 59
Heppner 42, Union 34
Jordan Valley 59, Adrian 46
Lost River 47, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 43
Mapleton 56, Crow 30
Marist 59, Toledo 56
N. Clackamas Christian 43, Open Door 27
Nixyaawii 77, Joseph 54
North Douglas 45, Riddle 36
Siletz Valley Early College 40, Mohawk 35
Umatilla 49, Riverside 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 34, Vale 32
Crane 59, Prairie City 27
Crescent Valley 57, Scappoose 32
Damascus Christian 47, Country Christian 41
Days Creek 48, Powers/Pacific Co-op 44
Dufur 50, Echo 44
Eddyville 57, Siletz Valley Early College 39
Elgin 54, Wallowa 48
Enterprise 40, Heppner 38
Faith Bible 59, Knappa 52
Jordan Valley 60, Adrian 24
Joseph 31, Powder Valley 26
Lost River 37, Lakeview 32
South Wasco County 54, Ione/Arlington 50
Southwest Christian 36, N. Clackamas Christian 29
St. Paul 44, Perrydale 18
Summit 53, Sprague 18
Vernonia 54, Portland Christian 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/