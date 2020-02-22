Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1AD1=
State Championship=
Lapwai 46, Prairie 40
State Consolation=
Raft River 49, Rimrock 45
State Third Place=
Grace 52, Genesee 39
Class 1AD2=
State Championship=
Rockland 45, Carey 30
State Third Place=
Tri-Valley 45, Salmon River 43
Class 2A=
State Championship=
Soda Springs 67, Cole Valley 56
State Consolation=
New Plymouth 40, Bear Lake 38
State Third Place=
Melba 35, Declo 26
Class 3A=
State Championship=
Timberlake 42, Snake River 32
State Consolation=
Sugar-Salem 68, Teton 39
State Third Place=
Parma 53, Filer 45
Class 4A=
State Championship=
Bonneville 54, Century 39
State Third Place=
Caldwell 44, Sandpoint 29
Class 5A=
State Consolation=
Boise 54, Post Falls 44
State Third Place=
Eagle 59, Rocky Mountain 57
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A District 3=
First Round=
Vallivue 44, Nampa 41
Class 4A District 6=
Consolation=
Hillcrest 56, Shelley 28
Class 5A District 3=
Semifinal=
Borah 63, Meridian 44
Rocky Mountain 68, Eagle 41
