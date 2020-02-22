Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 7:21 pm

Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1AD1=

State Championship=

Lapwai 46, Prairie 40

State Consolation=

Raft River 49, Rimrock 45

State Third Place=

Grace 52, Genesee 39

Class 1AD2=

State Championship=

Rockland 45, Carey 30

State Third Place=

Tri-Valley 45, Salmon River 43

Class 2A=

State Championship=

Soda Springs 67, Cole Valley 56

State Consolation=

New Plymouth 40, Bear Lake 38

State Third Place=

Melba 35, Declo 26

Class 3A=

State Championship=

Timberlake 42, Snake River 32

State Consolation=

Sugar-Salem 68, Teton 39

State Third Place=

Parma 53, Filer 45

Class 4A=

State Championship=

Bonneville 54, Century 39

State Third Place=

Caldwell 44, Sandpoint 29

Class 5A=

State Consolation=

Boise 54, Post Falls 44

State Third Place=

Eagle 59, Rocky Mountain 57

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A District 3=

First Round=

Vallivue 44, Nampa 41

Class 4A District 6=

Consolation=

Hillcrest 56, Shelley 28

Class 5A District 3=

Semifinal=

Borah 63, Meridian 44

Rocky Mountain 68, Eagle 41

The Associated Press

