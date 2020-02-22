AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Feb. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 9:30 AM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting – Washington State Sen. Steve Hobbs and State Reps. John Lovick and Jared Mead hold a town hall meeting to discuss ‘what they’re working in Olympia’ with 44th legislative district constituents

Location: Lake Stevens Senior Center, 2302 Soper Hill Rd, Lake Stevens, WA

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Guy Bergstrom, State of Washington, guy.bergstrom@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7811

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 10:00 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds town hall meeting

Location: 51 SE Jerome St, Oak Harbor, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 10:30 AM Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff holds town hall meetings – Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff holds two town hall meetings, with locations including Skagit Valley College, 2405 E College Way, Mt Vernon, WA (10:30 AM PST) and Bellingham Public Library Fairhaven Branch, 1117 12th St, Bellingham (1:30 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://leg.wa.gov/

Contacts: Megan Stockhausen, Washington State Legislature, Megan.Stockhausen@updates.leg.wa.gov; Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Office of Rep. Debra Lekanoff, Debra.Lekanoff@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7800 ;

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 11:00 AM Tim Robbins on campaign trail for Bernie Sanders in Washington state – Actor Tim Robbins campaigns in Washington state for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, attending a canvass launch in Seattle

Location: Tractor Tavern, 5213 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://berniesanders.com/, https://twitter.com/berniesanders

Contacts: Bernie 2020 press, press@berniesanders.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScSRHl7QuI-R6-27bnoxHavQwOpLy7EscUKBVBea8w9wGP0YQ/viewform

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 1:30 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting – Washington State Reps. Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt hold town hall meeting with 28th Legislative District constituents

Location: University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Pl W, University Place, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Rep. Christine Kilduff, Washington State Legislature, Christine.Kilduff@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7958 ; Rep. Mari Leavitt, Washington State Legislature, Mari.Leavitt@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7890 ; Yoshi Kumara, Washington State Democrats, yoshi.kumara@leg.wa.gov, 1 360 786 7221 ;

——————–

Saturday, Feb. 22 6:00 PM Elizabeth Warren on campaign trail in Washington state – 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns in Washington state, holding an event in Seattle

Location: Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://elizabethwarren.com/, https://twitter.com/ewarren

Contacts: Elizabeth Warren press, press@elizabethwarren.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMpIy41MeDwRAaYptNfYH-Fe-G81Tc-9C2igtWsrxX6-5-WA/viewform

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 23 1:00 PM Seattle Sounders players attend tree planting event – Seattle Sounders FC holds a tree planting event along the banks of the Green-Duwamish River, with attendees including Head Coach Brian Schmetzer and players Shane O’Neill and midfielder Harry Shipp

Location: 16300 Christensen Rd, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.SoundersFC.com

Contacts: Kelly Schutz, Seattle Sounders, KellyS@SoundersFC.com, 1 206 512 1207

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 23 2:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting – Washington State Sen. Reuven Carlyle and State Reps. Gael Tarleton and Noel Frame hold a ‘drop-in’ town hall meeting

Location: Lagunitas Brewing Company TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, 1550 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Megan Stockhausen, Washington State Legislature, Megan.Stockhausen@updates.leg.wa.gov

——————–

Sunday, Feb. 23 3:00 PM National Nordic Museum ‘Mother Sweden’ event – National Nordic MUseum hosts Emerald Ensemble for ‘Mother Sweden’ event, with performances of pieces by 20th century Swedish composers including Otto Olsson, Hildor Lundvik, Sven-David Sandstrom, and Hugo Alfven

Location: National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://nordicmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/thenordicmuseum

Contacts: Rosemary Jones, National Nordic Museum, rosemaryj@nordicmuseum.org, 1 206 789 5707

——————–

——————–

Monday, Feb. 24 7:00 PM Friends of the Carpenter annual meeting – Friends of the Carpenter hold annual meeting, with agenda including a celebration of outgoing Executive Director Tom Iberle and a welcome event for his successor Art Edgerly

Location: 1600 W 20th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752