Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WEIPPE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say twin 3-year-old boys have died in a house fire in the north-central Idaho town of Weippe. The Lewiston Tribune reports the fire happened early Friday. Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz says the boys’ parents were able to escape the fire, but the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and the flames were too intense to rescue the boys. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal. Authorities did not immediately release the family’s name or other details.

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward. The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in a truck stop restaurant with no provocation. Strauss has not yet entered a plea, and was unable to be reached for comment.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park plans to replace dozens of decades-old trailers used by park worker. It’s part of a major initiative by the park to upgrade employee housing. About half of the Yellowstone’s 800 employees live in park housing. Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin described the quality of the accommodations as “fair to poor.” Costs for the work will run into the tens of millions of dollars.

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn’t get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She’s facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children’s whereabouts.