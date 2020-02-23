Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal inspectors have cited Oregon Health & Science University for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode in January as part of research into how the animals hear. The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland. Two anti-animal research groups have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward. The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in a truck stop restaurant with no provocation. Strauss has not yet entered a plea, and was unable to be reached for comment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The main Oregon highway connecting Salem and Bend reopened Saturday after a tanker crash and gas spill forced a week-long closure. The Statesman Journal reports the double tanker trunk spilled an estimated 7,800 gallons of petroleum products into the soil at the crash site east of Idanha. Cleanup crews dug up and hauled away about 6,200 tons of contaminated soil. Workers also added a new guardrail near the site of the crash. The area has had two major tanker crashes and spills into the North Santiam River in the last three years.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder. The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack. The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.