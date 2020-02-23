Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren rallied a crowd in Seattle as ballots for Washington state’s March 10 presidential primary began arriving in the mailboxes of the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters. Warren’s public event took place at the Seattle Center Armory near the Space Needle Saturday evening, the same day as the Nevada caucuses, where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory and Warren was placing fourth. She congratulated Sanders and said her campaign has raised $9 million since the candidate debate Wednesday night and that with a lot of states to go she can feel the momentum.

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after someone threw a large rock through the glass door of Bernie Sanders’ Seattle presidential campaign headquarters. Sanders’ state field director Shaun Scott says no one was hurt in the incident Friday night. Staffers swept up the pieces and patched the door with plywood. Sanders was in Tacoma last week for a campaign event that drew thousands. It was his first visit to Washington state during the 2020 presidential campaign.

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — An industrial and medical gas company in the Tri-Cities region has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that it didn’t meet some risk management standards set under the federal Clean Air Act. The Tri-City Herald reports the Environmental Protection Agency said Oxarc stored more than 2,500 pounds of chlorine and more than 5,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide at the company’s Pasco facility without a complete emergency response plan, among other problems. Oxarc neither admitted nor denied the EPA’s allegations in the settlement agreement. The agreement said the alleged violations have since been corrected.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”