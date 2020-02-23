Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown scored 25 points as Seattle defeated Cal State Bakersfield 69-54. Morgan Means had 11 points and six rebounds for Seattle. Delante Jones added 11 points and Riley Grigsby had eight rebounds. Brown shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and collected six rebounds. Czar Perry had 12 points for the Roadrunners. Cam Allen and De’Monte Buckingham scored 11 each.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs scored 28 points to help No. 23 BYU upset second-ranked Gonzaga 91-78 on Saturday night and end the Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak. Jake Toolson added 17 points and T.J. Haws had 16 points. BYU (23-7, 12-3 WCC) never trailed after halftime en route to winning its eighth straight game. Killian Tillie scored 18 points and Corey Kispert added 16 to lead the Bulldogs (27-2, 13-1).

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points, Shakur Juiston added all of Oregon’s points in overtime and the 14th-ranked Ducks rallied to beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72. Pritchard had a terrific game in regulation and Juiston was the unlikely hero in overtime, scoring nine points, including a layup with 1.4 seconds left that was the winner. Arizona had one more great opportunity but Christian Koloko missed two free throws with one second left that could have tied or won the game. Dylan Smith led Arizona with 18 points.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 17 points each and Arizona State extended its winning streak to seven games with a 74-73 victory over Oregon State. Romello White had 15 points, Kimani Lawrence added 14 and Rob Edwards scored 10 for the Sun Devils, who have won nine of their last 10 and grabbed at least a share of first place in the league after a 1-3 start. Tres Tinkle had 25 points and Ethan Thompson had 20 and a season-high four 3-pointers for the Beavers