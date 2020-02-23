Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANIMAL WELFARE LAB VIOLATIONS

University lab cited for animal welfare violations in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal inspectors have cited Oregon Health & Science University for violating animal welfare laws after five prairie voles died of thirst. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the U.S. Department of Agriculture also cited the university after a person risked contaminating surgical tools while probing a ferret’s brain with an electrode in January as part of research into how the animals hear. The violations come after inspectors performed a routine inspection of the university’s animal research facilities in Portland. Two anti-animal research groups have urged the federal government to put an end to the university’s work.

TRUCK STOP-HATE STABBING

Man charged in truck stop stabbing sent to state hospital

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A Colorado man charged in what Oregon prosecutor say was a hate crime stabbing has been found unfit for trial and will be sent to the Oregon State Hospital before his case can move forward. The Argus-Observer in Ontario reports 26-year-old Nolan Strauss was ordered to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday. The truck driver from Colorado Springs was charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked and stabbed a black man in a truck stop restaurant with no provocation. Strauss has not yet entered a plea, and was unable to be reached for comment.

HIGHWAY REOPENS-TANKER CRASH

Oregon highway between Bend and Salem reopens

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The main Oregon highway connecting Salem and Bend reopened Saturday after a tanker crash and gas spill forced a week-long closure. The Statesman Journal reports the double tanker trunk spilled an estimated 7,800 gallons of petroleum products into the soil at the crash site east of Idanha. Cleanup crews dug up and hauled away about 6,200 tons of contaminated soil. Workers also added a new guardrail near the site of the crash. The area has had two major tanker crashes and spills into the North Santiam River in the last three years.

PORTLAND STABBINGS-MURDER TRIAL

Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two men who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women on a Portland, Oregon, commuter train has been convicted of murder. The verdict against Jeremy Christian came Friday after an emotional trial that featured testimony from both women and the sole survivor of the 2017 attack. The racial undertones of the stabbings shook Portland, which prides itself on its liberal and progressive reputation but also grapples with a racist past. Christian’s defense attorneys argued that he acted in self-defense and felt threatened by two of the victims.

AP-US-NUCLEAR-SITE-TUNNEL-COLLAPSE

Report: Feds need to do more to prevent failures at Hanford

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state. That’s according to a report by the Government Accountability Office released this week. The report says the partial collapse in 2017 of a tunnel containing radioactive waste from the Cold War on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation signaled problems with how the U.S. Department of Energy dealt with aging infrastructure. Specifically, the report raised questions about the way obsolete facilities were evaluated, monitored and given priority for eventual cleanup and removal.

MURDER SENTENCES

Couple sentenced for murder of Eugene college student

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Portland couple convicted of killing a 21-year-old Lane Community College student last year in a case of mistaken identity was sentenced in Lane County Circuit Court. The Register-Guard reports Regis Kindred pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison this week with the possibility of parole in 25 years. Kailee Von Foster was sentenced to over 6 years, s. She pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, acknowledging her role as the getaway driver in the May 4 murder of Alex Gradin. Both asked Gradin’s family for forgiveness.

2009 MURDER ARREST

2 men arrested in 2009 murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 11 years after two people broke into a Clackamas County apartment and killed Joseph Patrick Haley, police have arrested two men. Clackamas County Sheriff’s detectives said Thursday that they arrested Kevin Schwartz and George Robins. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Schwartz was arrested in Gresham and has been charged with first-degree murder. Robins was arrested in Portland and faces second-degree murder charges. An indictment says they were trying to rob Haley when they shot him. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men broke into Haley’s unit at the Willow Creek Apartments on March 20, 2009. Police say the men shot Haley and fled. Haley died at the scene.

OREGON PIPELINE

US panel delays vote on Oregon pipeline amid process issues

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. regulatory agency delayed a vote on a proposed natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal in Oregon. One member said Thursday that greenhouse gas emissions and endangered species should be considered and he blasted the decision-making process as “rotten.” The issues bluntly raised at the meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington came on top of objections to the mega-project by Oregon’s Department of Land Conservation and Development. In a letter released Wednesday, the department said the Jordan Cove Energy Project would harm the environment and had failed to obtain necessary permits. There was no immediate response to a request for comment from Jordan Cove.