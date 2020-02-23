Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ELECTION 2020-WARREN-SEATTLE

Warren rallies packed Seattle crowd, slams Bloomberg

SANDERS-CAMPAIGN HEADQUARTERS VANDALIZED

Bernie Sanders campaign headquarters in Seattle vandalized

SEATTLE (AP) — Police are investigating after someone threw a large rock through the glass door of Bernie Sanders’ Seattle presidential campaign headquarters. Sanders’ state field director Shaun Scott says no one was hurt in the incident Friday night. Staffers swept up the pieces and patched the door with plywood. Sanders was in Tacoma last week for a campaign event that drew thousands. It was his first visit to Washington state during the 2020 presidential campaign.

OXARC-CLEAN AIR ACT SETTLEMENT

Industrial gas company reaches Clean Air Act settlement

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — An industrial and medical gas company in the Tri-Cities region has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that it didn’t meet some risk management standards set under the federal Clean Air Act. The Tri-City Herald reports the Environmental Protection Agency said Oxarc stored more than 2,500 pounds of chlorine and more than 5,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide at the company’s Pasco facility without a complete emergency response plan, among other problems. Oxarc neither admitted nor denied the EPA’s allegations in the settlement agreement. The agreement said the alleged violations have since been corrected.

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST

The Latest: Warren thanks Nevada for keeping her in fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is thanking Nevada for keeping her in the fight. She was addressing over 2,000 people at a campaign event in Seattle and told the crowd at the Seattle Center Armory she believes voters are ready for big, structural change. Warren’s public event took place at the armory near the Space Needle, the same day as the Nevada caucuses where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory. Joe Biden was running second with results still coming in and Pete Buttigieg and Warren were further behind. She congratulated Bernie Sanders on winning. She said: “We have a lot of states to go and right now I can feel the momentum.”

FORMER SOLDIER-CHILD PORN SENTENCE

Former soldier sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography. The News Tribune in Tacoma reports 50-year-old John F. Rindt was sentenced Friday. The former U.S. Army chief warrant officer pleaded guilty to the charge last year. According to court records, Rindt was was living in Lacey in 2012 when he took video of himself molesting a young sleeping child.

AP-US-BORDER-PATROL-BUS-CHECKS

Greyhound to stop allowing immigration checks on buses

SEATTLE (AP) — Greyhound, the nation’s largest bus company, says it will stop allowing Border Patrol agents without a warrant to board its buses to conduct routine immigration checks. The company announced the change Friday, one week after The Associated Press reported on a leaked Border Patrol memo confirming that agents can’t board private buses without the consent of the bus company. Greyhound had previously insisted that even though it didn’t like the immigration checks, it had no choice under federal law but to allow them. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which includes the Border Patrol, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

AP-US-HIV-TRANSMISSION-LAW

Bill would ease penalties for HIV exposure in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials want to change a rarely used law that makes it a felony to intentionally expose a sexual partner to HIV, saying the current penalties don’t have an impact on reducing transmissions or improving public health. The state Department of Health has proposed legislation that would make such exposure a misdemeanor, asserting the state’s HIV laws aren’t reflective of current treatments and perpetuate a stigma against people living with the virus. A member of the health committee said she supports efforts to de-stigmatize HIV but said reducing the penalty for intentional transmission diminishes the significance of the impact on a person who is infected.

AP-US-GRAND-TETON-GOATS

Helicopter sharpshooters to kill Grand Teton nonnative goats

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park officials planned to begin having contractors shoot nonnative mountain goats from a helicopter as part of a disputed effort to help native bighorn sheep. Park officials closed off a large portion of the Teton Range to the public for the eradication effort Friday. The operation was going ahead despite opposition from Wyoming officials who oppose shooting the goats from a helicopter because the animals’ meat would go to waste. The 100 or so goats are descendants of animals introduced near Grand Teton decades ago. The goats compete with and risk spreading pneumonia to a herd of about 100 native bighorn sheep.

EYMAN-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

Judge: Tim Eyman concealed $766,000 in campaign donations

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge has ruled that initiative promoter Tim Eyman illegally failed to report more than $766,000 in campaign contributions over a six-year period. The judge issued his order in a 2017 lawsuit brought by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. The judge found that Eyman failed to register as a political committee and failed to file 110 campaign finance reports. The judge previously ordered that associates of Eyman connected to a for-profit signature-gathering firm pay more than $1 million for secretly funneling contributions to Eyman. His attorney argued that an activist raising money to support his living expenses is not reportable as a campaign contribution..

AP-US-NUCLEAR-SITE-TUNNEL-COLLAPSE

Report: Feds need to do more to prevent failures at Hanford

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The federal government needs to do more to prevent the failure of radioactively contaminated facilities at an aging nuclear weapons production site in Washington state. That’s according to a report by the Government Accountability Office released this week. The report says the partial collapse in 2017 of a tunnel containing radioactive waste from the Cold War on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation signaled problems with how the U.S. Department of Energy dealt with aging infrastructure. Specifically, the report raised questions about the way obsolete facilities were evaluated, monitored and given priority for eventual cleanup and removal.