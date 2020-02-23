AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Wednesday, Feb. 26 7:00 AM NAHU Capitol Conference continues – NAHU Capitol Conference continues, with speakers today including Republicans Sens. Mike Rounds and Todd Young and Rep. Adrian Smith, and Democratic Reps. Lauren Underwood, Joe Courtney, Kurt Schrader and Ann Kuster

Location: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.nahu.org, https://twitter.com/nahudotorg

Contacts: Kelly Loussedes, NAHU Public Relations, kloussedes@nahu.org, 1 202 595 3074

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 9:00 AM Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting – Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee meeting on changes to Oregon’s administration of the federal National Register of Historical Places program

Location: Willamette Heritage Center, 1313 Mill St SE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/oprd/Pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Ian Johnson , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, ian.johnson@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0678 ; Robert Olguin , Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, robert.olguin@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0668 ;

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:00 PM Oregon City Mayor Dan Holladay delivers annual State of the City address

Location: Museum of the Oregon Territory, 211 Tumwater Dr, Oregon City, OR

Weblinks: http://www.orcity.org/

Contacts: Kristin Brown, City of Oregon City, kbrown@orcity.org, 1 503 496 1547

——————–

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Wednesday, Feb. 26 Voice-Connected Business conference

Location: Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Conv Ctr, 1441 NE 2nd Avenue, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.manetch.com/events/, https://twitter.com/wcdgt, #WCDGT

Contacts: Manetch, events@manetch.com