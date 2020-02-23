AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Feb. 23.

Sunday, Feb. 23 1:00 PM Seattle Sounders players attend tree planting event – Seattle Sounders FC holds a tree planting event along the banks of the Green-Duwamish River, with attendees including Head Coach Brian Schmetzer and players Shane O’Neill and midfielder Harry Shipp

Location: 16300 Christensen Rd, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.SoundersFC.com

Contacts: Kelly Schutz, Seattle Sounders, KellyS@SoundersFC.com, 1 206 512 1207

Sunday, Feb. 23 2:00 PM Washington state legislators hold town hall meeting – Washington State Sen. Reuven Carlyle and State Reps. Gael Tarleton and Noel Frame hold a ‘drop-in’ town hall meeting

Location: Lagunitas Brewing Company TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, 1550 NW 49th St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa-democrats.org, https://twitter.com/washdems

Contacts: Megan Stockhausen, Washington State Legislature, Megan.Stockhausen@updates.leg.wa.gov

Sunday, Feb. 23 3:00 PM National Nordic Museum ‘Mother Sweden’ event – National Nordic MUseum hosts Emerald Ensemble for ‘Mother Sweden’ event, with performances of pieces by 20th century Swedish composers including Otto Olsson, Hildor Lundvik, Sven-David Sandstrom, and Hugo Alfven

Location: National Nordic Museum, 2655 NW Market St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://nordicmuseum.org/, https://twitter.com/thenordicmuseum

Contacts: Rosemary Jones, National Nordic Museum, rosemaryj@nordicmuseum.org, 1 206 789 5707

Monday, Feb. 24 7:00 PM Friends of the Carpenter annual meeting – Friends of the Carpenter hold annual meeting, with agenda including a celebration of outgoing Executive Director Tom Iberle and a welcome event for his successor Art Edgerly

Location: 1600 W 20th St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://friendsofthecarpenter.org/, https://twitter.com/friendcarpenter

Contacts: Tom Iberle, Friends of the Carpenter , tom@friendsofthecarpenter.org, 1 360 750 4752

Tuesday, Feb. 25 6:00 PM Clark County Surface Mining Advisory Committee meeting

Location: BikeLink eLockers: Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.clark.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/ClarkCoWA

Contacts: Mitch Nickolds, Clark County, WA, mitch.nickolds@clark.wa.gov, 1 564 397 2375

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Friday, Feb. 28 GFSI Conference – The Global Food Safety Initiative Conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue, WA

Weblinks: http://www.tcgffoodsafety.com/, https://twitter.com/CGF_The_Forum

Contacts: The Consumer Goods Forum, tcgffoodsafety@theconsumergoodsforum.com, +33 1 82 00 95 77