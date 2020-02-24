Boise Cascade: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $14.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.9 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.20, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

