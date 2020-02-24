Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Most people are familiar with the growing crisis caused by plastic bags, water bottles and other large plastic debris contaminating oceans worldwide. But another type of plastic is causing alarm among researchers and conservationists. Scientists say “microplastics” are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water itself to the guts of fish and the poop of sea otters and giant killer whales. Research into the impact of these tiny bits of broken-down plastic is just getting underway. Dozens of scientists from universities, government agencies, aquariums and even water sanitation districts across the U.S. West will gather this week to discuss the problem. Their goal is to create a risk assessment for microplastic pollution similar to plans developed for disasters like earthquakes.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — High winds made for a blustery — and sometimes dangerous — day Sunday in Oregon and Washington. In Renton, Washington, high winds sent a 200-foot-tall tree crashing down on an apartment building, critically injuring a man inside one of the units. Power outages closed the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma. Winds also hit Oregon and southwest Washington, with gusts up to 55 mph along the Oregon Coast. Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon was closed due to power lines in the highway and several other smaller state roads were closed due to wind and blowing debris.

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren rallied a crowd in Seattle as ballots for Washington state’s March 10 presidential primary began arriving in the mailboxes of the state’s nearly 4.5 million voters. Warren’s public event took place at the Seattle Center Armory near the Space Needle Saturday evening, the same day as the Nevada caucuses, where Bernie Sanders scored a resounding victory and Warren was placing fourth. She congratulated Sanders and said her campaign has raised $9 million since the candidate debate Wednesday night and that with a lot of states to go she can feel the momentum.

UNDATED (AP) — Washington state authorities say returns of spring chinook to the Columbia River this year could hit near-record low numbers due to poor ocean conditions. This year’s forecasted return of 81,700 upriver spring chinook is up 12% from last year, which was the lowest number of returning spring chinook since 1999. New fishing regulations this year for the Columbia River set the season at April 1 to May 5. The expected harvest is about 340 adult chinook above the Bonneville Dam and 2,500 below it. Fishing regulations have yet to be set for this year for spring chinook on the Snake River, but the catch is expected to be similarly constrained.