Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 41 points, a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds, Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 107-104. It was the first time Anthony scored over 30 points since Feb. 25, 2017, when he was with the New York Knicks. He made a jumper with Portland protecting a two-point lead with 21 seconds left. Reserve big man Christian Wood had 26 points and nine rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons’ bench accounted for 70 points.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 19 points and Daejon Davis added 17 to lead Stanford to a 75-57 victory over Washington State on Sunday night, keeping the Cardinals’ hopes of an at-large big to the NCAA tournament alive. Stanford shot 56% from the field and held the Cougars to 32% shooting, including 7 of 30 from 3-point range. CJ Elleby scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington State, which lost its fourth straight.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 24 points and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 76-63 to snap a four-game losing streak — its longest skid since February of 2013. Pivec scored six points in a 14-0 spurt that made it 62-43 early in the fourth. Cailyn Crocker and Jaelyn Brown scored 17 points apiece for Cal. The Beavers are fifth in the Pac-12 standings, one game back of No. 21 Arizona State, with two regular-season games remaining. The top four teams earn a bye into the quarterfinals of next month’s conference tournament.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amber Melgoza scored 20 points, Rita Pleskevich added 15 and Washington upset No. 8 UCLA 74-68 on Sunday. The Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Pac-12) started the day by celebrating GiGi Garcia on senior day with an emotional opening tip, then hammered and harassed the Bruins (22-4, 12-4) behind Melgoza’s gritty play. Charisma Osborne had 23 for the Bruins, giving her 77 points in the last three games